M61 lane closures causes morning misery for motorists in rush hour traffic
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lane closures on the M61 this morning are causing headaches for motorists in rush hour traffic.
The M61 northbound between J2 and J3 for the A666 is closed due to planned overnight roadworks which have overrun their pre-agreed end time.
A spokesperson for National Highways: North West said they were working hard to reopen the road.
They said: “Our service providers remain on scene working to re-open the road as soon as its safe to do so.
“A signed diversion route is in place.”
It is expected that the road will remain closed until after the morning rush hour.
