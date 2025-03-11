The M6 has fully reopened 20 hours after yesterday’s lorry crash brought the motorway - and much of the Preston area - to a standstill.

Northbound lanes 1 to 3 reopened at around 8am, after the carriageway was closed overnight for resurfacing and barrier repairs between J31 (Samlesbury) and J32 (M55).

Lane 4 in both directions was also closed while repairs to the damaged central reservation were completed this morning. Both lanes are now open.

The M6 northbound was still closed for barrier repairs between J31 and J32 in Preston on Tuesday morning (March 11) | National Highways

There was still some traffic in the area, warned Lancashire Police, but congestion has eased and traffic is moving freely - both on the motorway and the A6, which had been used as a diversion route through Preston.

Traffic at Bamber Bridge Interchange for the M6, M61 and M65 this morning. There is also severe congestion back to Leyland and slow-moving traffic on the A6 through Preston | Submitted

Lancashire Police said the lorry driver was taken to hospital after crashing into the central reservation in Preston at around 1pm yesterday.

The crash caused a diesel spillage and damage to the barriers, which led to a complex recovery and clean-up which took nearly 20 hours. Resurfacing works were completed overnight but repairs to the central reservation were ongoing during morning rush hour.

At 7am, traffic monitoring services Inrix reported: “Severe delays due to emergency resurfacing and barrier repairs from J31 A59 Preston New Road (Samlesbury) to J32 M55 (Broughton Interchange).

“Congestion to J28 (Leyland), M62 J8 (Chorley). Also slowing on the A6 through Preston along the diversion route. Lane four (Of four) remains closed southbound to assist.”