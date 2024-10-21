M6 update as 'shed load of bricks' causes huge queues and 1.5 hour delays between Preston and Leyland
Traffic is crawling along the one open lane on the northbound M6 between Preston and Leyland while a huge clean-up operation takes place.
Three of four lanes are closed northbound between junctions 31A and 28 as traffic officers and specialist contractors continue to work at the scene.
It has led to severe congestion on the motorway through Preston, with National Highways warning of delays of up to 1.5 hours.
It’s also affecting traffic joining from the M65 and M61 at Bamber Bridge Interchange,with traffic queuing along the slip road.
In its latest update at 10.35am, National Highways said: “Due to a shed load of bricks across the carriageway, lanes 1 , 2 and 3 of (4) are now closed on the M6 north between J31 - J31A near Preston.
“Traffic Officers are working at the scene with specialist contractors en route to assist with the clean-up. There are delays of 75 mins.” More to follow...
