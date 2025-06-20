M6 travel warning as thousands of bikers ride through Lancashire for 'Dave Day 2025'

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 20th Jun 2025, 14:45 BST
Delays are expected when thousands of bikers travel along the M6 in Lancashire this weekend.

Huge numbers of riders are expected to take part in the second annual Dave Day, a memorial bike ride and charity fundraiser in memory of Hairy Biker Dave Myers, who died from cancer last year, aged 66.

Thousands of motorcycles will depart London in the morning for the 288-mile ride north to Dave’s hometown of Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria, with countless more joining the procession along the way.

Thousands of bikers are set to ride on the M6 at Preston this Saturday (June 21) for 'Dave Day', in memory of the former Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers. The route takes them from London to the late star's hometown of Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbriaplaceholder image
Thousands of bikers are set to ride on the M6 at Preston this Saturday (June 21) for 'Dave Day', in memory of the former Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers. The route takes them from London to the late star's hometown of Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria | Jacob King/PA

When will they arrive in Preston?

Much of the route is along the M6 and motorists are being advised to expect some delays when the convoy reaches the Lancashire stretch of motorway. They are expected to arrive in Preston from around 1pm on Saturday.

Last year’s inaugural event attracted around 46,000 bikers and this year the ride will take place amid an amber heat alert issued by National Highways.

Huge numbers of riders are expected to take part in the second annual Dave Day, a memorial bike ride and charity fundraiser in memory of Hairy Biker Dave Myers who died from cancer last year at the age of 66placeholder image
Huge numbers of riders are expected to take part in the second annual Dave Day, a memorial bike ride and charity fundraiser in memory of Hairy Biker Dave Myers who died from cancer last year at the age of 66 | Submitted

Lancashire Police will be patrolling the motorway from Charnock Richard services to the border with Cumbria at Burton in Kendal.

The force said officers from its Roads Policing Unit will be out and about working with National Highways teams and Cumbria Constabulary, to help keep traffic flowing smoothly.

They stop at Knutsford services from 11.45am to 12.15pm, and should reach Preston around 1pm before reaching Burton-in-Kendal services at 1.45pm to 2.15pm.

More information on events taking place in Barrow for Dave Day can be found on the VisitBarrow website.

