M6 travel chaos after broken down lorry causes 60 minute delays and tailbacks
A broken down lorry on the M6 is causing 60 minute delays and five miles of congestion.
A spokesperson for National Highways North West said: “There are 60 minute delays on the M6 south between J19 and J 18 following a broken down lorry in lane 3.”
Traffic officers are on the scene awaiting recovery.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and a tailback of traffic congestion on approach to the closure.
