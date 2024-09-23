M6 updates as motorists remain stuck in 10-mile queue after rush hour crash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Two lanes were closed southbound from junction 23 for Haydock to junction 22 (Winwick Interchange), causing 10 miles of congestion back to J27 at Standish.
National Highways said there were delays of around 70 minutes after the lorry shed its load around 8am. It has since been recovered and congestion is easing.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
All lanes are now open and there are no reports of injuries.
There was also a second, separate incident on the northbound M6 around Wigan this morning.
Two lanes were closed between J24 for Ashton-in-Makerfield and J25 for Bryn. There were several miles of congestion tailing back to J22 for Newton-le-Willows.
National Highways said caused around four miles of congestion and led to 30 minute delays on approach.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.