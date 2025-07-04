Breaking

M6 traffic chaos as crash causes 45 minute delays for motorists

Published 4th Jul 2025, 14:33 BST
Motorists on the M6 in Lancashire are facing delays of at least 45 minutes this afternoon following a crash.

There are delays of at least 45 minutes on the M6 southbound between J33 (Lancaster) and J32 (Preston) following a collision which has since cleared.

A spokesperson for National Highways North West said that delays should now start to ease and thanked motorists for their patience.

Where possible, motorists should find an alternative route.

