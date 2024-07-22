M6 reopens after five hospitalised following 'serious collision' between Preston and Lancaster
The southbound carriageway was closed between junctions 33 (Hampson Green) and 32 (Broughton) at around 1.05pm on Monday.
National Highways said this was due to a “serious collision”.
“North West Air Ambulance are currently en route and it's expected that the northbound carriageway will be stopped when they arrive to enable them to land,” a spokesman added.
“Numerous National Highways Traffic Officers have been dispatched and are en-route to assist Lancashire Constabulary, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service in their response to this collision.”
Delays of more than two hours were building following the closure as emergency services worked at the scene.
The force later confirmed that five people were taken to hospital with injuries following the one-vehicle collision.
One man had suffered “serious injuries”.
The carriageway reopened at approximately 7.20pm.
Officers urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to call 101, quoting log number 0814 of July 22.
