M6 LIVE: Air ambulance lands at crash scene between Preston and Lancaster
Traffic has been stopped between junction 32 (Preston) and J33 (Lancaster) while emergency services, including the air ambulance, attend the scene.
Delays are building and Lancashire Police are warning that the motorway is likely to be closed “for some time” today.
The force said the A6 roundabout (Preston Lancaster Road) is also closed at junction 33 and is advising motorists to seek alternative routes this afternoon.
Follow our live blog below for the latest updates...
M6 closure as air ambulance lands at scene of Lancs crash
M6 and A6 closures after serious crash between Preston and Lancaster
Plans to release trapped traffic
National Highways say emergency crews are working on plans to release traffic caught within the closure on the M6 in both directions.
National Highways give update to backlog on M6
Diversion route set for traffic affected by crash on M6
