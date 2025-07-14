M6 LIVE: Air ambulance lands at crash scene between Preston and Lancaster

A serious crash involving multiple vehicles has closed the M6 southbound between Preston and Lancaster this morning.

Traffic has been stopped between junction 32 (Preston) and J33 (Lancaster) while emergency services, including the air ambulance, attend the scene.

Delays are building and Lancashire Police are warning that the motorway is likely to be closed “for some time” today.

The force said the A6 roundabout (Preston Lancaster Road) is also closed at junction 33 and is advising motorists to seek alternative routes this afternoon.

Follow our live blog below for the latest updates...