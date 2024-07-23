Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is in a critical condition after a crash on the M6 yesterday, while his family - women and children - also remain seriously injured in hospital.

The emergency services were called to the scene at Bilsborrow, near Preston, at 2pm after a Seat Altea veered off the carriageway and rolled several times.

The crash happed on the southbound carriage between junctions 33 and 32, leading to the motorway being closed for several hours while the cause of the collision was investigated.

This morning, Lancashire Police said the driver of the car, a man in his 30s, suffered serious head injuries and is in a critical condition in hospital.

Four passengers in the car – a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 20s and two children – suffered serious injuries and are also being treated in hospital.

The force is now appealing for witnesses and footage.

Det Sgt Helen Parkinson of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with the people who were involved in the collision.

“This was a very serious collision on the motorway and a section of the motorway was closed for several hours while our officers carried out an investigation.

“As part of our investigation, we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the motorway around the time, to contact us.”