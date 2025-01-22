M6 crash causes 45 minute delays and backlog of congestion
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A collision on the M6 is causing a backlog of traffic and delays of 45 minutes
Two lanes of four are closed on thM6 northbound between J21A and J22 near Warrington due to a road traffic collision.
Delays are in excess of 45 minutes and congestion of approx. 9 miles.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.