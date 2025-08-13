There are reports of congestion on the M6 in Preston after a police chase today.

Northbound traffic is said to be slow-moving between junctions 30 (Blacow Bridge Interchange) and 31 (Preston) after a dramatic pursuit along the motorway earlier today.

Lancashire Police said the driver was pursued and stopped on the motorway near junction 32 at around 10.30am.

Congestion on the M6 in Preston follows an earlier police incident in which a driver was pursued and stopped near junction 32 at around 10.30am on Wednesday (August 13) | Submitted

The force said it was made aware of a car that was reported stolen in Greater Manchester. It was later spotted on the motorway in Preston and the force gave chase, with a police helicopter joining the pursuit.

The driver was ‘boxed in’ and forced to a stop on the hard-shoulder. Lancashire Police said no arrests were made and the incident has since been ‘resolved’.

There are also reports of congestion near Lancaster, between junctions 32 and 33, where one lane is closed while a lorry has a tyre changed on the hard-shoulder.

Normal traffic conditions are expected to resume by 2pm, said National Highways in its latest update this afternoon.