M6 collision closes three lanes and causes severe traffic delays

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 08:39 BST
A crash on the M6 has closed three lanes and caused a backlog of traffic.

Three of four lanes are closed northbound between J31 Preston and J31A Ribbleton and motorists should expect severe delays.

National Highways Traffic Officers are on currently on the scene. | Google

National Highways: North-West said: “3 (of 4) lanes closed on the #M6 in #Lancashire northbound between J31 #Preston and J31A #Ribbleton due to a collision.”

National Highways Traffic Officers are on currently on the scene, thank you for your patience.

