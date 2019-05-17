M6 closure update: long tailbacks to J40 after crash

Have your say

There are still long tailbacks on the M6 after a crash between J40 and J41

Police are asking drivers to be patient while long tailbacks clear on the M6 following the earlier closure of the northbound carriageway.

The northbound carriageway was closed earlier in the day.

It reopened this afternoon after being closed this morning following a collision between junctions 40 and 41 at about 7.50am.

The collision involved two lorries and a Ford Focus, driven by a man in his twenties, from Birmingham.

He was flown to the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough by air ambulance with serious head injuries.

He was in a critical but stable condition this afternoon.

His family are aware.

The drivers of the lorries were not injured.

Police would like to thank motorists for their patience while emergency services dealt with this incident.

Any witnesses to the collision should contact PC 2378 Johnson at the Mobile Support Group on 101.