The northbound M6 is shut in Preston this morning after a serious crash involving a lorry and van overnight.

All northbound lanes are currently closed from junctions 32 (M55) to 33 (near Garstang) after the crash at around 5.20am.

Police at the scene of the closure on the M6 northbound in Preston this morning | Submitted

Traffic is queued back to junction 28 (Leyland) and National Highways is reporting delays of around 50 minutes. Congestion is also building towards junction 32 where the M6 meets the M55.

Routes through Preston and South Ribble are also affected as traffic diverts, including severe delays along New Hall Lane, the A6 London Way, B6258 Chorley Road, and Longton bypass.

Traffic is queued for miles on the M6 around Preston this morning | National Highways

Man in his 50s seriously injured

The crash involved a van and a lorry, and a man in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

All emergency services including Lancashire Police attended the scene alongside National Highways Traffic Officers.

Lancashire Police say the northbound M6 is likely to remain closed for ‘some time’ while recovery and an investigation takes place.

Diversions

Diversions are in place via the M55 to J1 (Fulwood) then the A6 through Bilsborrow and Garstang to re-join at J33.

The van involved in this morning's crash on the M6 in Preston | National World

A police spokesperson said: “Good morning, the M6 Northbound between junctions 32-33 is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

“We anticipate that the motorway will be closed for some time. In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.

“We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening and we’ll update you here once the motorway is open. As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”