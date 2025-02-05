Live

Lancashire traffic updates after lorry crash shuts M6 in Preston

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 5th Feb 2025, 07:30 BST
The northbound M6 is shut in Preston this morning after a serious crash involving a lorry and van overnight.

All northbound lanes are currently closed from junctions 32 (M55) to 33 (near Garstang) after the crash at around 5.20am.

Police at the scene of the closure on the M6 northbound in Preston this morningplaceholder image
Police at the scene of the closure on the M6 northbound in Preston this morning | Submitted

Traffic is queued back to junction 28 (Leyland) and National Highways is reporting delays of around 50 minutes. Congestion is also building towards junction 32 where the M6 meets the M55.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Routes through Preston and South Ribble are also affected as traffic diverts, including severe delays along New Hall Lane, the A6 London Way, B6258 Chorley Road, and Longton bypass.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Traffic is queued for miles on the M6 around Preston this morningplaceholder image
Traffic is queued for miles on the M6 around Preston this morning | National Highways

Man in his 50s seriously injured

The crash involved a van and a lorry, and a man in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

All emergency services including Lancashire Police attended the scene alongside National Highways Traffic Officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Police say the northbound M6 is likely to remain closed for ‘some time’ while recovery and an investigation takes place.

Diversions

Diversions are in place via the M55 to J1 (Fulwood) then the A6 through Bilsborrow and Garstang to re-join at J33.

The van involved in this morning's crash on the M6 in Prestonplaceholder image
The van involved in this morning's crash on the M6 in Preston | National World

A police spokesperson said: “Good morning, the M6 Northbound between junctions 32-33 is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

“We anticipate that the motorway will be closed for some time. In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening and we’ll update you here once the motorway is open. As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”

You can follow the latest updates in our live blog below...

LIVE: Latest as lorry crash shuts M6 in Lancashire

Key Events

  • M6 completely closed northbound from J32 to J33
  • All emergency services on scene
  • Diversions in place
  • 1 hour delays on approach
Wed, 05 Feb, 2025, 09:52 BST

Police statement on M6 crash

A spokesperson for police said: “At 5.20am today we were called to reports of a collision between a van and a lorry on the M6 between Junctions 32-33.

“Officers attended and a man in his 50s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The M6 Northbound between junctions 32-33 is currently closed and we anticipate it will be closed for some time.

“If you witnessed this incident, have any dashcam footage or information that could help, please call 101 quoting log 132 of 5th February.”

Wed, 05 Feb, 2025, 09:51 BST

Man in his 50s taken to hospital

A man in his 50s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, say police.

Wed, 05 Feb, 2025, 09:27 BST

Video from scene of crash

Wed, 05 Feb, 2025, 09:23 BSTUpdated 09:27 BST

First picture from scene of crash

The van involved in this morning's crash on the M6 in Prestonplaceholder image
The van involved in this morning's crash on the M6 in Preston | National World
Wed, 05 Feb, 2025, 08:46 BSTUpdated 09:07 BST

Traffic map reveals widespread disruption

Severe delays are building on several routes in and around Preston following the crash on the M6.

There are severe delays on routes in and around Preston this morningplaceholder image
There are severe delays on routes in and around Preston this morning | Google

Routes through Preston and South Ribble are affected as traffic diverts, including severe delays along New Hall Lane, the A6 London Way, B6258 Chorley Road, and Longton bypass.

placeholder image
AA
Wed, 05 Feb, 2025, 08:45 BST

People stuck in traffic since 5.30am

Motorists stuck on the M6 have been sharing pictures of the queues on social media.

The crash happened at around 5.30am and a full closure has been in place on the northbound carriageway since then.

Police at the scene of the closure on the M6 northbound in Preston this morningplaceholder image
Police at the scene of the closure on the M6 northbound in Preston this morning | Submitted
Wed, 05 Feb, 2025, 08:31 BST

Diversion Route

M6 northbound traffic

  • Exit M6 J32 onto M55
  • Follow M55 to J1
  • Exit the M1 and take the third exit on to the A6
  • Follow the A6 through Broughton, Barton, Bilsborrow and Garstang
  • Rejoin the M6 at J33

M55 eastbound traffic intending to join the M6 northbound

  • Exit the M55 eastbound at J1 (Broughton)
  • Take the first exit at the roundabout onto the A6 northbound towards Garstang
  • Follow the A6 northbound through Broughton, Barton, Bilsborrow and Garstang to then re-join the M6 northbound at J33
Wed, 05 Feb, 2025, 08:21 BSTUpdated 08:24 BST

Heavy congestion on routes through Preston

There is severe congestion on routes through Preston this morning, as traffic diverts due to the ongoing M6 closure.

There are reports of serious delays on the A6 London Way and B6258 Chorley Road.

Traffic is being diverted off the M6 via the M55 to J1 (Fulwood) then the A6 through Bilsborrow and Garstang to re-join at J33.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceNational Highways
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice