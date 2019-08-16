M6 and M61 traffic blog: LIVE updates on miles of gridlock Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Live blog with updates on the ongoing traffic chaos on Lancashire's motorways. Motorists face major delays this afternoon on Lancashire's road network. Gridlock on the M6 soutbound at the Orrell interchange. ‘Virgin have been top notch’ - Your reaction as new franchise takes over the West Coast Main Line