A serious crash has closed the southbound M6 between Preston and Lancaster this morning.

Traffic has been stopped between junction 32 (Preston) and J33 (Lancaster) while emergency services, including the air ambulance, attend the scene.

Delays are building and Lancashire Police are warning that the motorway is likely to be closed “for some time” today.

The force said the A6 roundabout (Preston Lancaster Road) is also closed at junction 33 and is advising motorists to seek alternative routes this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said: “We want to update you and let you know that M6 North and Southbound between junction 33 to Forton Services is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

“We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we clear the road.

“There is also a closure on the A6 roundabout (Preston Lancaster Road) at Junction 33 on M6.

“In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.

“We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening, and we’ll update you here once we know more. As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”

