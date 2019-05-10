M55 to be hit with two weeks of daily lane closures as roadworks take place

Motorists using the M55 are being warned of disruption to their journeys as the motorway undergoes two weeks of roadworks.



Lanes will be closed on different sections of the M55 westbound every day for two weeks from Monday, May 13.

The entire length of the carriageway will also be closed overnight, from 9pm to 5am, on Friday, May 17.

The lane closures will affect Blackpool-bound travel from the start of the M55 at junction 1 (Broughton roundabout, Preston) to junction 3 (Kirkham, Wesham, A585).

The closures will allow Highways England to complete urgent resurfacing of the carriageway whilst keeping disruption to a minimum.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "We are resurfacing sections of the westbound carriageway between Junction 1 and Junction 3 in a two week overnight scheme from Monday (13 May).

"It will mainly involve lane closures but the westbound carriageway will be closed overnight between 9pm and 5am on Friday, May 17, with signed diversions in place."