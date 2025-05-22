M6 traffic today as lorry fire causes 90 minute delays and 7 miles of congestion in Preston
Emergency services are working at the scene on the southbound carriageway, between junctions J31 for Samlesbury Interchange and junction 29, where the M6 meets the M61 at Bamber Bridge.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
It leaves just one southbound lane open, with National Highways reporting approximately 7 miles of congestion on approach and delays of around 90 minutes above usual journey times.
Surrounding routes such as the A6 through Walton-le-Dale and through Bamber Bridge are likely to see severe traffic as motorists divert their journeys.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “At 10.22am, four fire engines from Preston, Bamber Bridge and Leyland attended an incident on the M6.
“The fire involved one heavy goods vehicle. Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire, crews remain in attendance.”
Updates to follow...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.