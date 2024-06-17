Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There are delays on the M6, M61 and M55 around Preston after a crash this morning.

Lane 4 is closed on the M6 southbound while highways deal with a fuel spillage following an accident involving a number of vehicles earlier.

Lane 4 is closed on the M6 southbound while highways deal with a fuel spillage | LEP

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lane is closed between junctions 31a (Bluebell Way, Longridge) and 31 (A59, Samlesbury) and is expected to remain closed through the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident was first reported at around 7.30am today (June 17). Traffic was held on the southbound carriageway at 7.50am for around 30 minutes and has since been released.

Lanes 1, 2 & 3 are now open, but there are currently delays of around 40 minutes and four miles of congestion back to J32 for the Broughton Interchange.