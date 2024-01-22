Lancashire traffic and travel updates as Storm Isha brings disruption to roads and railways
Storm Isha is causing delays for those travelling through Lancashire by road and rail today (Monday, January 22).
Met Office weather warnings are in place Lancashire until this evening as Storm Isha continues to cause disruption for traffic and travel across the region.
Dawson Lane blocked by fallen tree
Dawson Lane in Whittle-le-Woods was blocked due to a fallen tree earlier this morning.
Met Office forecast
Grane Road closed due to fallen tree
Grane Road in Haslingden is currently blocked with heavy traffic heading east due to a fallen tree.
The road is blocked from Jackson Heights Road to Holcombe Road near the Holden Arms pub.