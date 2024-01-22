News you can trust since 1873
Lancashire traffic and travel updates as Storm Isha brings disruption to roads and railways

Storm Isha is causing delays for those travelling through Lancashire by road and rail today (Monday, January 22).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 08:52 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 09:27 GMT
Met Office weather warnings are in place Lancashire until this evening as Storm Isha continues to cause disruption for traffic and travel across the region.

Follow our live blog for the latest weather and travel and updates across the county...

09:20 GMTUpdated 09:27 GMT

Dawson Lane blocked by fallen tree

Dawson Lane in Whittle-le-Woods was blocked due to a fallen tree earlier this morning.

Fallen tree in Dawson Lane, Whittle-le-WoodsFallen tree in Dawson Lane, Whittle-le-Woods
Fallen tree in Dawson Lane, Whittle-le-Woods
09:04 GMT

Met Office forecast

09:01 GMTUpdated 09:03 GMT

Grane Road closed due to fallen tree

Grane Road in Haslingden is currently blocked with heavy traffic heading east due to a fallen tree.

The road is blocked from Jackson Heights Road to Holcombe Road near the Holden Arms pub.

