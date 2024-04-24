Launch date announced for Blackpool’s new Talbot Road tramway extension - and free tickets are up for grabs

Ten lucky winners will get a seat on the first passenger tram.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th Apr 2024, 15:16 BST
Blackpool’s new extended tramway is only weeks away from taking its first passengers following a £23.42 million investment.

On June 12, the first passenger tram will travel from Starr Gate tram depot at Squires Gate to the new terminus adjacent to Blackpool North railway station.

To celebrate the occasion, Fylde coast residents have been invited to enter a draw that gives them a chance to win a seat on the tram.

Tram testing at the new Talbot Road tram stop (Credit: Blackpool Transport)Tram testing at the new Talbot Road tram stop (Credit: Blackpool Transport)
It will be the first passenger tram to travel along Talbot Road since 1963.

Alan Cavill, Director of Communications and Regeneration, said:  “I’m absolutely delighted that the new tramway extension will be running in time for the summer.

“The First Rider ticket draw gives residents a chance to be part of a historic event for the town.

“We wanted to make it a special occasion as it is such an important day for the Fylde Coast.”

The winners will receive:

  • Refreshments at Starr Gate tram depot
  • Return tram journey from the tram depot to the new Blackpool North tram stop
  • Celebration brunch at the new Marco’s New York Italian restaurant
  • Goody bag including commemorative gifts

The draw closes at 5pm on May 15 2024 and winners will be contacted on May 16.

The first regular trams taking fare paying passengers will start on June 16, with details of routes and timings available nearer the time.

There will also be limited tickets available on special tram tours on June 13, 14 and 15.

Tickets will be on sale from the middle of May and more detail will be released in due course.

The first passenger tram will travel to the new terminus adjacent to Blackpool North railway station on June 12The first passenger tram will travel to the new terminus adjacent to Blackpool North railway station on June 12
The £23.42 million investment was made possible with funding from Lancashire’s Growth Deal funding and Blackpool Council.

“The extension to the tramway is an important piece in the council’s commitment to create a modern and integrated transport network across Blackpool which is important for both residents and visitors,” Mr Cavill added.

“It will make it easier for people to get to work, places of interest and carry out our everyday lives.

“The tramway extension will also enable everyone to travel more easily across town but also across the Northwest and further afield in a quicker more efficient way”.

Visit www.blackpooltransport.com for more information.

