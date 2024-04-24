Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool’s new extended tramway is only weeks away from taking its first passengers following a £23.42 million investment.

On June 12, the first passenger tram will travel from Starr Gate tram depot at Squires Gate to the new terminus adjacent to Blackpool North railway station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate the occasion, Fylde coast residents have been invited to enter a draw that gives them a chance to win a seat on the tram.

Tram testing at the new Talbot Road tram stop (Credit: Blackpool Transport)

It will be the first passenger tram to travel along Talbot Road since 1963.

Alan Cavill, Director of Communications and Regeneration, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that the new tramway extension will be running in time for the summer.

“The First Rider ticket draw gives residents a chance to be part of a historic event for the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted to make it a special occasion as it is such an important day for the Fylde Coast.”

The winners will receive:

Refreshments at Starr Gate tram depot

Return tram journey from the tram depot to the new Blackpool North tram stop

Celebration brunch at the new Marco’s New York Italian restaurant

Goody bag including commemorative gifts

The draw closes at 5pm on May 15 2024 and winners will be contacted on May 16.

The first regular trams taking fare paying passengers will start on June 16, with details of routes and timings available nearer the time.

There will also be limited tickets available on special tram tours on June 13, 14 and 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets will be on sale from the middle of May and more detail will be released in due course.

The first passenger tram will travel to the new terminus adjacent to Blackpool North railway station on June 12

The £23.42 million investment was made possible with funding from Lancashire’s Growth Deal funding and Blackpool Council.

“The extension to the tramway is an important piece in the council’s commitment to create a modern and integrated transport network across Blackpool which is important for both residents and visitors,” Mr Cavill added.

“It will make it easier for people to get to work, places of interest and carry out our everyday lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The tramway extension will also enable everyone to travel more easily across town but also across the Northwest and further afield in a quicker more efficient way”.