Two children among 8 casualties rushed to hospital after M6 crash in Lancashire
Five people suffered serious injuries, including one of the children, who was taken to Manchester Children's Hospital.
The motorway remains closed between Junction 33 and the services southbound and diversions are in place. Long delays are expected into the late afternoon or early evening as emergency repairs are made to the carriageway safety barrier.
There is currently congestion from J32 M55 (Broughton Interchange) to J33 A6 Preston Lancaster Road (Lancaster South / Garstang).
Northbound is open with speed restrictions in place, but one lane is closed next to the central carriageway.
Police are warning drivers the stretch of motorway between Lancaster and Preston will be closed for "some time" as emergency services remain at the scene.
A spokesperson for National Highways said: "There is a fair amount of barrier damage and quite a possibility there is going to be some resurfacing needed."
Lancashire Police added that the roundabout on the A6 Lancaster Road heading on to the M6 at Junction 33 is also closed.
The force said there are likely to be tailbacks heading into the Preston area throughout the afternoon.
You can find diversion details from National Highways here
