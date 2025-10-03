A man in his 20s is fighting for his life in hospital after a crash near the M55 in Preston this week.

Emergency services were called to the scene after reports of a single vehicle crash involving a grey Nissan Qashqai which exited the westbound carriageway of the M55 at Junction 2 at around 9.40pm on Wednesday (October 1).

Lancashire Police said the driver crashed into the roundabout at the end of the slip road before the vehicle veered off the road and came to rest in a field adjacent to Edith Rigby Way.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital where his condition remains ‘critical’, said police in an update on Friday afternoon.

The force continues to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle prior to the incident, as well as those with dashcam footage from the area around the time of the collision to get in touch.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1479 of October 1.

You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]