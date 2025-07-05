Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 35 roadworks beginning between Monday, July 7and Sunday, July 13, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Take a look at all the major roadworks starting across Fylde between July 7 and July 13
Take a look at all the major roadworks starting across Fylde between July 7 and July 13 | Google Maps
2. Snowdon Road, Lytham St Annes
What: Two-way signals
Why: patch lining and drainage repair works in the carrageway before road resurfacing
When: July 7-July 14 | Google Maps
3. Lytham Road, Freckleton
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] locate and excavate duct blockages
When: July 7-July 9 | Google Maps
4. Back Lane, Weeton with Preese
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [New service connection] To Install 1 x Short sided 25mm PE New water Connection to the 250mm PE Main
When: July 7-July 9 | Google Maps
5. Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Desilting and CCTV work on the sewer network to prevent pollution
When: July 7-July 11 | Google Maps
6. Garstang Road, Little Eccleston with Larbreck
What: Two-way signals
Why: 2 X BUS STOPS - Kerb and accessibility apron installation
When: July 7-July 11 | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.