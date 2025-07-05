Lane closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham St Annes & elsewhere in Fylde

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Jul 2025, 12:58 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde, including multiple lane closures.

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 35 roadworks beginning between Monday, July 7and Sunday, July 13, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

What: Two-way signals Why: patch lining and drainage repair works in the carrageway before road resurfacing When: July 7-July 14

2. Snowdon Road, Lytham St Annes

What: Two-way signals Why: patch lining and drainage repair works in the carrageway before road resurfacing When: July 7-July 14 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] locate and excavate duct blockages When: July 7-July 9

3. Lytham Road, Freckleton

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] locate and excavate duct blockages When: July 7-July 9 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [New service connection] To Install 1 x Short sided 25mm PE New water Connection to the 250mm PE Main When: July 7-July 9

4. Back Lane, Weeton with Preese

What: Multi-way signals Why: [New service connection] To Install 1 x Short sided 25mm PE New water Connection to the 250mm PE Main When: July 7-July 9 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Desilting and CCTV work on the sewer network to prevent pollution When: July 7-July 11

5. Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Desilting and CCTV work on the sewer network to prevent pollution When: July 7-July 11 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: 2 X BUS STOPS - Kerb and accessibility apron installation When: July 7-July 11

6. Garstang Road, Little Eccleston with Larbreck

What: Two-way signals Why: 2 X BUS STOPS - Kerb and accessibility apron installation When: July 7-July 11 | Google Maps

