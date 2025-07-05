Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 35 roadworks beginning between Monday, July 7and Sunday, July 13, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Take a look at all the major roadworks starting across Fylde between July 7 and July 13 Take a look at all the major roadworks starting across Fylde between July 7 and July 13

2 . Snowdon Road, Lytham St Annes What: Two-way signals Why: patch lining and drainage repair works in the carrageway before road resurfacing When: July 7-July 14

3 . Lytham Road, Freckleton What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] locate and excavate duct blockages When: July 7-July 9

4 . Back Lane, Weeton with Preese What: Multi-way signals Why: [New service connection] To Install 1 x Short sided 25mm PE New water Connection to the 250mm PE Main When: July 7-July 9

5 . Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Desilting and CCTV work on the sewer network to prevent pollution When: July 7-July 11

6 . Garstang Road, Little Eccleston with Larbreck What: Two-way signals Why: 2 X BUS STOPS - Kerb and accessibility apron installation When: July 7-July 11