A busy road in Cleveleys will see lane closures and four-way temporary traffic lights later this month.

The roadworks will be in place on the A585 Amounderness Way at the junction with West Drive.

Amounderness Way will see lane closures and four-way temporary traffic lights later this month (Credit: Google)

The works are scheduled to start on February 19 and will last for three weeks.

National Highways said they will be "carrying out drainage improvements to alleviate flooding on the junction and ponding on the crossing points."