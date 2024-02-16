Lane closures and temporary traffic lights scheduled to alleviate flooding on A585 Amounderness Way
The works are scheduled to be in place for three weeks.
A busy road in Cleveleys will see lane closures and four-way temporary traffic lights later this month.
The roadworks will be in place on the A585 Amounderness Way at the junction with West Drive.
The works are scheduled to start on February 19 and will last for three weeks.
National Highways said they will be "carrying out drainage improvements to alleviate flooding on the junction and ponding on the crossing points."
"We will have daytime lane closures in place and overnight four-way temporary lights replacing the existing traffic signals," a spokesman added.