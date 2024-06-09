Lasting between one day and a month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As 64 roadworks are beginning between Monday, June 10 and Sunday, June 16, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at all the major roadworks you will want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Fylde & Wyre roadworks Fylde & Wyre roadworks starting between June 10-June 16 Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool Road, Newton with Clifton What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] ASHTON ON RIBBLE Spine D 963986 - Cable jointing and splicing to complete BT Spine works When: June 10-June 18 Photo Sales

3 . (2) Blackpool Road, Newton with Clifton What: Lane closure Why: [Utility asset works] ASHTON ON RIBBLE Spine D 963986 - Cable jointing and splicing to complete BT Spine works When: June 10-June 18 Photo Sales

4 . Amy Johnson Way, Lytham St Annes What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate joint bay with approximately 200m of track in footway/carriageway/verge to install and joint cable for hv diversion works In conjunction with JG800NP/BUS-58/147966 and JG800NP/BUS-58/147966/1 When: June 10-July 12 Photo Sales

5 . Church Road, Weeton with Preese What: Multi-way signals Why: Private works under S278 licence to be carried out by Phil Barnes Civils & Construction on behalf of Concert Homes for kerbing & tarmacing the entrance to the development - footway, carriageway & verge under multiway signals to be manually controlled 0700-0930 & 1500-1900hrs. Pedestrian walkway in situ. When: June 10-June 18 Photo Sales

6 . Flaxfield Way, Kirkham What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Pole Provide When: June 11-June 11 Photo Sales