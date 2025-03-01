Lancaster Canal reopens after embankment collapse near Moons Bridge Marina in Preston

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 1st Mar 2025, 16:33 BST

Lancaster Canal has reopened nearly eight months after the embankment collapsed on a stretch of the waterway near Preston.

Part of the embankment and towpath collapsed to the north of the Moons Bridge Marina near Woodplumpton in July last year, with temporary dams put in place following the incident.

Major work has taken place to repair the canal and the damaged stretch of waterway was reopened on February 17.

Lancaster Canal has reopened at Moons Bridge Marina near Woodplumpton
Lancaster Canal has reopened at Moons Bridge Marina near Woodplumpton | Moons Bridge Marina

A spokesperson for the Canal and River Trust said: “We’re pleased to share some fantastic progress over the past few weeks. We have successfully completed canal bed repairs, allowing us to begin testing and refilling the drained section.

“The temporary access ramp, stone used for canal access, and 100 tonnes of waste material, along with the two temporary porta dams, have now been removed from the site.

“This coming week marks the final phase of work before we reopen navigation. Specialist contractors will arrive on Monday to begin sheet piling repairs.”

They added: “Alongside this, we will complete further stitch drilling within the central and south barrels of the aqueduct walls to ensure stability, followed by injection grouting to strengthen the structure.

“Thanks to the significant progress made, we’re delighted to announce that the canal will reopen for navigation.

“While we’re pleased to reopen navigation, contractors will still be working from a workboat to install additional piling on either side of the canal for a few weeks after reopening. We kindly ask all boaters to pass through the area with extra care and follow any instructions from the team on site.

“The towpath and public right of way will remain closed until the end of March 2025 to allow for ongoing land reinstatement works.”

