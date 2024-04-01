Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Easter Monday is set to be a washout as a torrential downpour is set for parts of the UK as motorists return home from their bank holiday break.

Drivers are being warned to take care as they return home from the Easter bank holiday getaway, with more than two million car journeys expected today according to the RAC and Inrix.

Showers could bring between 5mm and 15mm of rainfall in some areas, according to forecasters.

The Met Office has said drier spells will turn cloudy with patchy rain for much of England and Wales on Sunday, before up to 15mm of more persistent and possibly thundery rain at the end of the Easter weekend.

Across the North West the weather will remain unsettled throughout the new week.

Today:

Grey and cloudy today with persistent rain at first. Rain will gradually move north through the day, leaving a drier afternoon in the south, although it will remain cloudy. Feeling chilly in brisk winds. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Tonight:

Rain will clear to the north tonight, leaving a dry night with largely cloudy skies. Where the cloud breaks, a few mist and fog patches may form. Minimum temperature 4 °C.

Tuesday:

A dry start to the day with some sunny spells at first. Cloud will increase in the morning with scattered showers in the afternoon, but some sunshine too. Maximum temperature 12 °C.