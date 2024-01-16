Lancashire traffic and travel updates for your journey home after snow falls across Lancashire
Follow our live blog for the latest traffic, travel and weather updates from across the region today (Tuesday, January 16).
Lancashire has become a winter wonderland overnight with snow continuing to fall across the whole county this morning.
A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice is now in place as the forecaster warns of disruption to travel on roads and railways today, while an amber cold weather alert has also been issued by the UK Health Security Agency.
'Feels like' temperatures for today
The Met Office calculate a 'feels like' temperature by taking into account the expected air temperature, relative humidity and the strength of the wind at around 5 feet off the ground (the typical height of a human face!), combined with their understanding of how heat is lost from the human body during cold and windy days.
The view in Preston
Reporter Henry Liston headed out into the Arctic conditions to report on the latest bout of chilly conditions
Why does my windscreen freeze on the inside? Causes, prevention and how to clear it
As the cold temperatures continue in the UK, drivers are waking up to find their car windows frozen over.
Frozen windscreens aren’t uncommon in the winter months and the current cold snap is enough to send drivers regularly reaching for the ice-scraper.
However, it is not just the outside of the windows that can be affected as as the inside of car windows can also freeze, leading to drivers taking more time and effort to clear their cars.
Click HERE to find tips on how to clear it and prevent it from happening.
Car overturns on icy road, emergency services on scene
Police, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene of a crash in Poulton.
The crash happened in Hardhorn Road, near the junction with High Cross Road, at around 9.55am.
The road will be re-opened in approximately an hours time, say police.
You can read our full report on the crash here.
Police shut 'very dangerous' road after crash
Police have closed Grane Road near Blackburn and Darwen due to 'dangerous' driving conditions today (Tuesday, January 16).
The road, known as one of Lancashire's notorious accident spots, has been closed since a crash near the Grey Mare Inn in Belthorn at around 5.30am.
Full list of school closures
A number of schools have been forced to close due to the snow today.
You can find the full updated list here.
Weeton road closure
Back Lane remains closed both ways due to an accident from Weeton Road to Bradshaw Lane.
The closure is leading to delays in the area this morning.
Road closed after crash in Fulwood
Boys Lane is currently closed both ways due to accident and ice from Walker Lane to Black Bull Lane.
A police spokesperson said: "Officers are on scene and dealing with a road traffic collision at Boys Lane in Fulwood.
"The road has been closed due to the collision and icy conditions. Please plan your route accordingly to avoid the area."
Chorley school closure
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Withnell has closed to all pupils due to having no water this morning.
"No water, water boiler leaking significantly. Water had to be shut off," says a notice on the Lancashire County Council website.