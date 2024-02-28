Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A campaigner's bid to get over 65s to retake their driving test has failed.

Poll founder Deniss Fomins claimed there were a lot of older road users who "should not be" behind the wheel.

He subsequently launched a petition to try and get the topic debated in parliament, which requires 100,000 signatures to have it considered.

In the petition, Fomins said: "I travel a lot, and often see older drivers who I believe should not be driving.

"Some misuse turn signals, others appear to have sight issues. Reactions also worsen with age."

But the petition only garnered 506 signatures in six months - the longest a petition can run for.

The current rule for drivers means they don't have to take mandatory tests or health checks after obtaining their licence no matter how old they become.

However, once you reach 70 you must renew every three years.

Applicants need to declare they are fit and healthy to drive and state their eyesight still meets the minimum vision requirements.

We asked residents in Lancashire if they thought mandatory retests were a good idea for people over the ago of 65.

This is what they had to say:

Abi Penswick said: "So more pressure on a test system that can't handle the learner drivers waiting for tests as it is."

Andrew Jackson said: "I wouldn't make them take a test, but they should have to have an eye test with the results submitted directly to the DVLA."

Lois Robertson said: "We're good enough to work past 65, leave us alone to get there."

Pauline Mackeral said: "Put the license age up from 17 to 21. That would be a better idea."

Julie Flicker said: "Why pick any age. Why not look at their driving record, number of points, etc. Pick those with the worst record to be tested."

Nichola Ditchburn said: "65 is a bit young to be honest, but I do agree with re-tests. Capability tests. Roads systems and laws have also changed so much in the past 50-60 years older people definitely need a recap. It's definitely a safety concern. Don't turn it into a money spinner."

Nataja Amanda Dickins said: "I wouldn't say fully retake the test, but they should have to do a refresher or something."

Glyn Taylor said: "Time some of these youngsters are retested. Older drivers with experience are safer."

Mandy McKinley said: "Just get a driving instructor to take us out and check we are safe to drive."

Sarah Hartles said: "I agree with this because as you age eyesight and reaction times reduce"

Dave White said: "What a ridiculous and unnecessary idea. I think you'll find that all age groups have either bad drivers, or people who aren't fit to drive."

Sukh Singh said: "For health and safety reasons. Should do but only if medical records suggest. How many people may still be driving with bad eyesight."

Thomas Wignall said: "It's pointless, the reason older drivers struggle is because of their medical issues. They haven't forgotten, a medical test would be far better and not make the already long waiting lists longer."

Paul Parkin said: "It'd be better if everyone took a test every five years."

Phil Price said: "Older drivers are a lot better than younger drivers full stop. We have many many years of no claims so how can we be bad drivers."

Amanda McClay said: "Maybe not a test, but definitely some kind of assessment."

Janice Greenacre said: "Put the driving age up from 17 to 21. If I ever see anyone driving erratically it is a young person."

Mary Armstrong said: "Maybe look at the driver's history of claims. Utterly ridiculous."

Anne-Marie Clarke said: "With the standard of driving on the road these days, everyone should take a 'mini' test every two years to see if they're still fit to be behind the wheel, regardless of age."

Phill Tomlinson said: "At 50 years old we have to take a medical as HGV drivers, then every five years. This should apply to everyone."