A pedestrian who was knocked down by a taxi in Blackpool yesterday was taken to hospital, but police described their injuries as ‘minor’.

Central Drive was cordoned off after the casualty was struck by a private hire vehicle near a zebra crossing, close to Belmont Avenue, at around 4.48pm.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene and the injured pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment.

The scene of the collision in Central Drive, Blackpool this evening. Credit: Dan Mark | Gazette

Today, Lancashire Police described it as a ‘minor injury collision’ and confirmed no arrests were made.

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.