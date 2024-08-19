Lancashire Police update on Blackpool pedestrian struck by taxi near zebra crossing in Central Drive
A pedestrian who was knocked down by a taxi in Blackpool yesterday was taken to hospital, but police described their injuries as ‘minor’.
Central Drive was cordoned off after the casualty was struck by a private hire vehicle near a zebra crossing, close to Belmont Avenue, at around 4.48pm.
Ambulance crews were called to the scene and the injured pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment.
Today, Lancashire Police described it as a ‘minor injury collision’ and confirmed no arrests were made.
North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.
