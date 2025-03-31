Lancashire Police successfully rescue a dog that was loose on the M6 this morning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire Police have successfully rescued a dog that was loose on the M6 this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This little dog was rescued by Lancashire Police after it was seen running down the M6! | Lancashire Police

At 10:18am, Lancashire Police confirmed they had closed the M6 at junction 31 north bound due to reports of a dog on the motorway.

Forty minutes later and the force have provided a much awaited update, confirming that the dog has been rescued at last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing a picture of an officer holding the dog in qeustion to Facebook, a police spokespeson wrote: “We're pleased to report the M6 is now back open (junctions 29-31).

“The pup causing the tailbacks is safe and well, having enjoyed a Monday morning leg stretch!We’re willing to overlook offences for failing to stop on this one occasion

“We stop traffic in situations like this to avoid a road traffic accident and we thank the public for their patience whilst we ensured this was a happy outcome for all involved.

“Safe onward journey from us and Houdini the dog!”