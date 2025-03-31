Lancashire Police close M6 junction due to reports of a dog on the motorway
At 10:18am, Lancashire Police confirmed they had closed the M6 at junction 31 north bound.
In a statement on Facebook, the Force added: “Please avoid this area and take extra care when travelling between junctions 29 and 31, near to the tickled trout.
We've had reports of a dog on the motorway and we are currently trying to contain it.
“Thanks for your patience, we will update when we can.”
In an updated provided in the comments a few minutes later, Lancashire Police confirmed the dog has now been secured but the road is still closed.
They wrote: “We absolutely haven't shot the dog - they are safe and well and now secured We're working on getting the road blocks released now as quickly as possible.”
