Lancashire Police and National Highways tackle fuel spill on A6 near Guy's Thatched Hamlet
Motorists reported slippery conditions near the junction with St Michael’s Road at around 3.30pm yesterday.
A number of police attended and were later joined by National Highways, whose crews cordoned of the affected stretch of road.
A closure was not necessary, but police remained at the scene for a number of hours while the spillage was cleaned and the road made safe.
Witnesses reported that a motorbike appeared to have broken down near the scene, but it’s not clear whether this was related to the fuel spill.
