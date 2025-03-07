Lancashire Police and National Highways tackle fuel spill on A6 near Guy's Thatched Hamlet

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 7th Mar 2025, 14:35 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 14:42 BST

Police were called to a fuel spill on the A6 near Guy’s Thatched Hamlet in Bilsborrow.

Motorists reported slippery conditions near the junction with St Michael’s Road at around 3.30pm yesterday.

A number of police attended and were later joined by National Highways, whose crews cordoned of the affected stretch of road.

Police were called to a fuel spill on the A6 near Guy's Thatched Hamlet in Bilsborrow at around 3.30pm on Thursday (March 6)

A closure was not necessary, but police remained at the scene for a number of hours while the spillage was cleaned and the road made safe.

Witnesses reported that a motorbike appeared to have broken down near the scene, but it’s not clear whether this was related to the fuel spill.

