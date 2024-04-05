Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A collision occurred on Kirkham Bypass near the Grammar School at around 10.55am on Friday.

The road was subsequently closed in both directions from Ribby Roundabout to the junction with Freckleton Street.

Kirkham Bypass was closed following a crash (Credit: Google)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We expect the road to be closed for some time.

“Please can you avoid the area as we expect traffic to be heavy.”

The force later confirmed the incident was a “minor injury collision”.

Heavy traffic was building in the area as motorists attempted to divert away from the scene.