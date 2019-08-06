Jenny Lane crash: Blackpool firefighters forced to free casualty from overturned car

Have your say

Firefighters in Blackpool were called to free a person from an overturned car after a crash on Jenny Lane.

Police were called to Jenny Lane in Marton at around 6:30pm, after reports of what they describe as a "one vehicle collision".

Firefighters had to free one casualty from the overturned vehicle.

At the scene they found a car on its roof with two people inside.

Officers closed Jenny Lane to traffic while they dealt with the situation, and it reopened at around 8pm.

While one person was able to free themselves, two fire engines from St Annes and Blackpool had to be called to help get the second person out.

Both casualties were taken to the Blackpool Victoria Hospital in a waiting ambulance.

Their injuries are not thought to be serious.