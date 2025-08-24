A successful campaign aimed at reducing the risk of collisions between pedestrians and trams has been relaunched in Blackpool ahead of the seaside town’s busiest time of the year.

Blackpool Transport has again joined forces with the organisation responsible for tramway safety across the UK to spread the message ‘Two Lines = STOP’, and in the run-up to the illuminations season, eye-catching signage has been installed at key locations along the tramway.

Utilising bold graphics and striking social media posts, the national campaign led by the Light Rail Safety and Standards Board has been adopted by tram systems across the country and proved particularly successful on the Fylde coast.

Blackpool Transport launches initiative to prevent collisions between pedestrians and trams in resort | UGC

Steve Staley, Tramway Operations and Safety Manager at Blackpool Transport, explained: “Last year we were amongst the first tram operators to back the initiative, and recent research has shown that many pedestrians are now more aware of their surroundings when near to tram tracks.

“This next phase of the campaign has seen the rolled out of fresh graphics in carefully targeted locations, including places where drivers have needed to apply their emergency brakes due to people walking out in front of an oncoming tram and areas with high pedestrian footfall.”

Designed by the LRSSB, the campaign graphics used on the new information boards have been modified to fit with Blackpool Transport’s own branding while catching the eye of passers-by.

“Extensive research has shown that pedestrian inattention is the most common cause of collisions, and the campaign material has been carefully designed to stand out from more traditional warning signs,” commented Carly Swift, LRSSB Marketing and Communications Manager.

“We’re delighted that Blackpool Transport is taking the campaign to the next level by clearly targeting areas where it will be most effective,” she added.