A proposal to convert a car park in Lytham from a privately operated facility to a public pay and display has been approved.

Fylde Council’s Executive Committee resolved to support the recommendations put forward to address the need for public car parking at Ballam Road in or near Lytham town centre, as well as facilitate overnight motorhome parking in the area.

Ballam Road car park.

Currently, the Ballam Road car park – located 300 metres to the north of Lytham railway station and within 10 minutes walking distance from Clifton Square – is leased from the council by a private operator and limited to business permit holders during the working week.

With the lease due to expire, Fylde Council wish to use the car park to help meet the wider needs of the community.

Councillor Michelle Morris, Lead Member for Customer and Operational Services, said: "Lytham is a vibrant town with significant demand for parking from residents, workers and visitors competing for parking spaces.

Sign up for our free newsletters now "We have heard these concerns, both in comments and in consultations, and by establishing Ballam Road as a public use facility during the week, we will be providing another convenient location for people to park and enjoy everything the town has to offer."

The proposals recommend that permits for business users continue to be offered, though there would be no designated area for these permit holders.

Other users would be able to use the car park for long-stay off-street parking on a pay-and-display basis at the lower end of the council’s charging structure and the facility would also be added to the Fylde Resident Permit Scheme.

Additionally, the distance from residential properties allows for space to be designated for overnight motorhome parking.

To progress the proposal, Fylde Council will need to provide a minimum of six months’ notice to the tenant and initiate the legal process to obtain possession of the premises, as well as start the process of adding the car park to council’s Traffic Regulation Order.

The initial costs of setting up the car park as a pay and display facility will be drawn from the 2024/25 capital programme for Car Park Improvements.