A flatbed truck ended up on its side after a crash on Norcross Roundabout.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a flatbed truck and a car on Norcross Roundabout at around 2.30pm on Monday (January 15).

The incident occurred near the junction with Norcross Lane.

Pictures from the scene show the highway maintenance vehicle ended up on its side following the crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lamppost was also knocked over in the collision.

A flatbed truck ended up on its side after a crash on Norcross Roundabout

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police confirmed the incident was "damage only" and no injuries were reported.

"Bad bump at Norcross roundabout," one resident wrote on social media.

"May cause issues with traffic towards Bispham, Cleveleys and Fleetwood shortly."

Another added: "Just been past now. No hold ups at the moment but there will be when the recovery truck comes."

Lancashire's most notorious roundabout?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many consider Norcross roundabout the worst in Lancashire due to the frequency of accidents caused by confused drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located just south of Thornton, it joins the A585 Amounderness Way, Norcross Lane and Fleetwood Road South and around 28,000 vehicles use the roundabout each day.

The roundabout underwent a £12 million revamp in 2020 – making it larger, adding traffic lights and widening the approaches – but was described by motorists as "total hell" after its completion.

That year, official government statistics from the Department for Transport revealed Norcross Roundabout was the second-most-dangerous in Lancashire, after the A589 roundabout in Morecambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to complaints from those using the roundabout regularly, a spokesman for Highways England said: "The safety of road users is our priority and we routinely assess the performance of completed projects and make adjustments where areas for improvement are identified.

"The changes we have made at Norcross junction are designed to reduce shunt-style incidents in queuing at the roundabout, make it fairer and safer for drivers travelling through the junction from local roads and make using the junction safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With any new road layout there’ll typically be a three to six month period before the new arrangements become fully embedded and road users gain a degree of familiarity with the changes.