High-speed chase along Blackpool Prom sees pair arrested after 'ramming' police car
Two men were reportedly arrested after a high-speed police chase in Blackpool.
Witnesses reported seeing a Renault Kadjar pursued along Queen’s Promenade from Anchorsholme to Blackpool at around 5pm yesterday (Sunday, August 3).
Five police cars were spotted giving chase after the Renault failed to stop, with the driver reportedly ‘ramming’ into one of the police vehicles in Westminster Road, off Warley Road in North Shore.
Lancashire Police were approached for comment. More to follow...