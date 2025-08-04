High-speed chase along Blackpool Prom sees pair arrested after 'ramming' police car

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 4th Aug 2025, 16:24 BST
Two men were reportedly arrested after a high-speed police chase in Blackpool.

Witnesses reported seeing a Renault Kadjar pursued along Queen’s Promenade from Anchorsholme to Blackpool at around 5pm yesterday (Sunday, August 3).

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Five police cars were spotted giving chase after the Renault failed to stop, with the driver reportedly ‘ramming’ into one of the police vehicles in Westminster Road, off Warley Road in North Shore.

Lancashire Police were approached for comment. More to follow...

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice