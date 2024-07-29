Breaking
Heavy traffic building on M55 after lane closed due to vehicle fire
Heavy traffic was building on the M55 due to vehicle fire.
The fire was reported on the westbound carriageway near junction 2 (Becconsall) at around 4.40pm on Monday.
One lane was closed as emergency services worked at the scene, but heavy traffic was building in both directions.
Severe delays 25 minutes were reported in the area, with an average speed of 10mph.
Traffic has since returned to normal.
