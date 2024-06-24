Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A busy road near Anchorsholme Park was closed by police following a car crash.

Officers were called to a collision on Queens Promenade at the junction of Fleetwood Road and Kelso Avenue at approximately 3.30pm on Monday.

Heavy traffic was subsequently building in the area as emergency services worked at the scene.

Queens Promenade was closed was closed near Anchorsholme Park following a crash (Credit: Google) | Google

“Please plan your route accordingly to avoid the area,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

The force later confirmed the collision was “damage only” and no one was arrested.