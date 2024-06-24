Heavy traffic building after crash closes Queens Promenade near Anchorsholme Park

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th Jun 2024, 15:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A busy road near Anchorsholme Park was closed by police following a car crash.

Officers were called to a collision on Queens Promenade at the junction of Fleetwood Road and Kelso Avenue at approximately 3.30pm on Monday.

Heavy traffic was subsequently building in the area as emergency services worked at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Queens Promenade was closed was closed near Anchorsholme Park following a crash (Credit: Google)Queens Promenade was closed was closed near Anchorsholme Park following a crash (Credit: Google)
Queens Promenade was closed was closed near Anchorsholme Park following a crash (Credit: Google) | Google

“Please plan your route accordingly to avoid the area,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

The force later confirmed the collision was “damage only” and no one was arrested.

The road reopened at around 4.45pm.

Related topics:Traffic buildingTrafficEmergency servicesLancashire PolicePolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.