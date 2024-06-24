Heavy traffic building after crash closes Queens Promenade near Anchorsholme Park
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A busy road near Anchorsholme Park was closed by police following a car crash.
Officers were called to a collision on Queens Promenade at the junction of Fleetwood Road and Kelso Avenue at approximately 3.30pm on Monday.
Heavy traffic was subsequently building in the area as emergency services worked at the scene.
“Please plan your route accordingly to avoid the area,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
The force later confirmed the collision was “damage only” and no one was arrested.
The road reopened at around 4.45pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.