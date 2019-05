Have your say

Cars along the promenade have been brought to a standstill as emergency services respond to an unsafe building.

The emergency response has caused long delays along the promenade up to the roundabout by the Rose Hotel.

Fire engines are responding to an emergency call in Gynn Square.

Traffic along Warbeck Hill Road has also been affected.

As rush hour begins, drivers are advised to avoid the wider area, and to seek alternative routes home if possible.