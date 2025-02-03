Fylde coast roads to close for pothole repairs

A series of road closures are planned in Fylde later this month for resurfacing works.

Lancashire County Council will shut several routes in and around Lytham in order to carry out the repairs, but has stressed any bad weather might cause its plans to be changed.

As things stand, the closures will be put in place as follows:

From 10th Feb to 14th Feb, from 8am until 6pm each day or until completion within that timeframe:

Cambridge Road, Ansdell Road South and Windsor Road, all in Lytham.

(alternative route: Blackpool Road – Fairlawn Road – Clifton Drive – Woodlands Road and vice versa).

13th February (9.30am to 3pm) and 14th February and 17th February (9am to 3pm or until completion within that timeframe:

Norfolk Road, Bellingham Road, Talbot Road and Wykeham Road, all in Lytham.