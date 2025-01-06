Flooding closes Chain Lane in Staining as police advise motorists to avoid the area
Chain Lane in Staining, is currently closed between Mythop Rd and Staining golf club as police deal with the scene.
The news follows after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and flooding across the north west.
Major roads including parts of the M5, M50 and M1 have been closed due to extensive flooding, heavy snow and collisions as commuters brave the heavy rain. As of 6am on Monday, over 60 flood warnings and 260 flood alerts have been issued throughout the UK.
Travel disruption is also expected due to adverse conditions, including flooding from heavy rainfall between 15-25mm and melting snow.
A spokesperson for the police said: “Please note that due to flooding Chain Lane in Staining, is currently closed between Mythop Rd and Staining golf club.
“You are advised to avoid the area at this time. Local authority are on scene and dealing with the incident.”
