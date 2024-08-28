Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Amounderness Way, Fleetwood this afternoon.

The road is currently closed between the Eros roundabout and Three Lights pub while police and ambulance crews attend the scene.

Lancashire Police said a casualty suffered “minor injury” and was taken to hospital for treatment. The force added that the road is expected to remain closed “for some time” while the scene is made safe.

Posting on Facebook, the force said: “We want to update you and let you know that AMOUNDERNESS WAY is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

“We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time whilst we assess the situation.

“In the meantime, we’d recommend finding and alternate route. Thank you.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.

More to follow...