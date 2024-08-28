Fleetwood crash sees Lancashire Police close Amounderness Way
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The road is currently closed between the Eros roundabout and Three Lights pub while police and ambulance crews attend the scene.
Lancashire Police said a casualty suffered “minor injury” and was taken to hospital for treatment. The force added that the road is expected to remain closed “for some time” while the scene is made safe.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Posting on Facebook, the force said: “We want to update you and let you know that AMOUNDERNESS WAY is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.
“We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time whilst we assess the situation.
North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.
More to follow...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.