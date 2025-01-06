Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With many waking up to the news of road, school and airport closures throughout the UK, the Met Office has issued a fresh weather forecast for the coming week.

Snow and ice is likely to continue into the the week with icy stretches and sleet/snow showers developing overnight, bringing some disruption, especially to travel.

Is more snow on the way? | Eddie Mitchell

Areas affected include:

Blackburn with Darwen.

Blackpool.

Cumbria.

Halton.

Lancashire.

Warrington.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered wintry showers pushing in from the north-west in places. It will continue cold and windy.

Tuesday

Tomorrow will continue windy and cold with a mix of bright spells and variable clouds. There will be showers, wintry in the hills moving in from the west.

Many roads have been closed due to flooding after the snowfall. | UGC

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday

Wednesday will be largely dry and bright with plenty of sunny spells but it will be icy for many areas. Thursday will be windy and bright with very little in the way of cloud.

Another cold day as well. Friday will be largely dry, bright and chilly but it may cloud over from the west in the afternoon.

The Met Office issued the following advice when travelling:

Keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy.

Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal.

Not needing to rush, reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery.

Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.

Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.