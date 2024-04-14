Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision on Westcliffe Drive at around 9.50pm on Friday.

Police closed the road in both directions from Grenfell Avenue to Layton Institute while firefighters worked to make the scene safe.

One person was rescued from a vehicle following a collision on Westcliffe Drive in Blackpool (Credit: Google)

Crews used a stretcher to rescue a casualty from one of the vehicles before handing them over to paramedics.

“The casualty was conveyed to hospital by North West Ambulance Service,” a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

“Crews were in attendance for 30 minutes.”

Officers confirmed the road reopened at around 11.45pm.