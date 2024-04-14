Firefighters rescue casualty from vehicle after crash on Westcliffe Drive in Blackpool

The road was closed in both directions following the crash.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 14th Apr 2024, 16:14 BST
Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision on Westcliffe Drive at around 9.50pm on Friday.

Police closed the road in both directions from Grenfell Avenue to Layton Institute while firefighters worked to make the scene safe.

One person was rescued from a vehicle following a collision on Westcliffe Drive in Blackpool (Credit: Google)One person was rescued from a vehicle following a collision on Westcliffe Drive in Blackpool (Credit: Google)
Crews used a stretcher to rescue a casualty from one of the vehicles before handing them over to paramedics.

“The casualty was conveyed to hospital by North West Ambulance Service,” a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

“Crews were in attendance for 30 minutes.”

Officers confirmed the road reopened at around 11.45pm.

North West Ambulance Service and Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.

