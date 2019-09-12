Firefighters mobilised to M55 after Vauxhall Corsa is found 'well-alight' near Blackpool

A Vauxhall Corsa consumed by fire was found on the M55 near Blackpool last night (September 11).



Fire crews from Wesham and South Shore were mobilised after a car engulfed in flames was reported on the westbound carriageway, near the junction 4 slip road at Marton Circle at 10.20pm.

The Vauxhall Corsa was found on fire near the westbound M55 slip road for junction 4 at Marton Circle at 10.15pm last night (September 11)

The Corsa was described as 'well alight' on arrival and firefighters had to equip themselves with breathing apparatus to battle the burning wreck.

Fire crews were stood down after the fire was extinguished at around 11pm.

The fire service said it had no information on the cause of the fire.

Lancashire Police said there has been no injuries reported, but it was unable to confirm whether the occupant(s) of the car were present at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "We were made aware of the fire and attended. No one was injured."

North West Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene because it was unclear whether any persons were inside the burning vehicle.

A spokesman said: "We received a call at 10.22pm on Wednesday, September 11 to a car on fire on the M55 westbound carriageway, between junction 3 and 4.

"It was reported that it was unknown if persons were inside the vehicle. We arrived on scene at 10.36pm, but we didn’t take anyone to hospital."